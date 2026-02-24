Mastering the Skies: 'Vayu Shakti' Preps for Air Combat Excellence
The Indian Air Force's 'Vayu Shakti' exercise, a major firepower demonstration, is undergoing full dress rehearsals at the Pokharan range in Rajasthan. The exercise, involving IAF fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters, aims to showcase the force's operational preparedness and ability to execute precision strikes and multi-domain operations.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Air Force has commenced full-dress rehearsals for the 'Vayu Shakti' exercise at the Pokharan range in Western Rajasthan. A day-dusk-night event in the vast Thar desert sets the stage for the main air power demonstration scheduled for February 27.
Fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters operate in tandem, executing coordinated strikes and integrated maneuvers to simulate near-realistic combat scenarios. This rigorous exercise is designed to test and validate the IAF's operational tactics, precision strike capabilities, and rapid response strategies.
With 'Vayu Shakti', the Indian Air Force aims to highlight its readiness and capability to perform multi-domain operations, underscoring its strategic role in national defense.
ALSO READ
Detailed plans for Maharana Pratap tourism circuit ready, financial approval awaited: Rajasthan Dy CM
Rajasthan: BDO arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh
Scoliosis patients being denied treatment, financial assistance: Former Rajasthan CM
21 custodial deaths recorded in Rajasthan in past two years, govt tells assembly
Silicosis patients being denied treatment, financial assistance: Former Rajasthan CM