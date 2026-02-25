Left Menu

Controversial Exit: Al Green's Protest at State of the Union

Democratic U.S. Representative Al Green was escorted out of the House chamber during President Trump's State of the Union address for raising a protest sign, highlighting tensions in the political arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 07:48 IST
Al Green
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic U.S. Representative Al Green from Texas faced unexpected circumstances after raising a protest sign during President Trump's State of the Union address.

The incident occurred as the President commenced his speech, prompting security personnel to escort Green from the House of Representatives chamber.

This act underscored ongoing tensions and discord within the political realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

