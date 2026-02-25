Left Menu

Strengthening Sino-German Relations Amid Global Turbulence

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of strategic communication and mutual trust with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during their meeting in Beijing. As the global landscape becomes increasingly turbulent and complex, Xi highlighted the significance of enhancing bilateral relations between China and Germany.

During a pivotal meeting in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need for improved strategic communication and mutual trust with Germany. He conveyed this message to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, highlighting the importance of robust relations amid global uncertainties.

President Xi remarked on the significance of the partnership between China and Germany, emphasizing the necessity to strengthen ties as international dynamics grow more complicated.

This call for enhanced collaboration comes at a time when both nations must navigate a rapidly changing world, necessitating closer cooperation on various fronts.

