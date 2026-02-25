Haryana to Eliminate Bandhwari Landfill Legacy Waste by 2027
Haryana's Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel announced the complete removal of legacy waste from the Bandhwari landfill by March 2027. Addressing the State Assembly, he detailed the disposal efforts and costs involved, emphasizing environmental safety and project audits.
Haryana's Urban Local Bodies Minister, Vipul Goel, has declared that all legacy waste from the Bandhwari landfill between Gurugram and Faridabad will be removed by March 2027.
The minister stated that the Municipal Corporation Gurugram has already disposed of 36.28 lakh metric tonnes of waste from the site, costing Rs. 311.50 crore. Approximately 16.60 lakh metric tonnes remain, which will be cleared by the deadline.
Highlighting the project's progress, Goel mentioned a Rs 330 crore Integrated Solid Waste Management Project and a 22-year contract with M/s Ecogreen Energy Pvt. Ltd., while independent agencies and government audits ensure thorough evaluations.
