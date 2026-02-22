Security Breach at Mar-a-Lago Ends in Fatal Shooting
A man in his 20s was shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service agents after attempting an unlawful entry at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The incident occurred while Trump was in Washington.
A man was fatally shot by U.S. Secret Service agents on Sunday after he attempted an illegal entry into a secure area surrounding President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.
According to the Secret Service, the man, who appeared to be in his twenties, was attempting to breach the perimeter when the situation escalated to a deadly confrontation.
At the time of the incident, President Trump was in Washington, D.C., but security measures at Mar-a-Lago remain stringent as ever to deter such unauthorized access.
