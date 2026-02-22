Security Breach at Mar-a-Lago Ends in Fatal Shooting

A man was fatally shot by U.S. Secret Service agents on Sunday after he attempted an illegal entry into a secure area surrounding President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the Secret Service, the man, who appeared to be in his twenties, was attempting to breach the perimeter when the situation escalated to a deadly confrontation.

At the time of the incident, President Trump was in Washington, D.C., but security measures at Mar-a-Lago remain stringent as ever to deter such unauthorized access.

(With inputs from agencies.)