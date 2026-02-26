Diplomacy vs. Conflict: The High-Stakes U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks

In a crucial bid to resolve their nuclear dispute, Iran and the United States resumed high-level indirect talks in Geneva, seeking to avert potential military strikes from the U.S. The conflict has been fueled by longstanding disagreements over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, which Washington and its allies suspect are aimed at creating nuclear weapons. Tehran adamantly denies this.

The Geneva discussions, mediated by Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, began with key figures including U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The talks follow recent Geneva discussions and take place amid heightened military deployments in the Middle East. President Trump has emphasized diplomacy but insists that Iran cannot possess nuclear arms.

The U.S. has assembled its largest Middle East military force since 2003 amidst fears of an extended regional conflict. Iran, facing internal and external pressures, seeks relief from U.S. sanctions and recognition of its nuclear rights to avert conflict. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency's Rafael Grossi is expected to engage with both parties during the negotiations.