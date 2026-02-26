India's Israel Dilemma: Balancing Diplomacy and Humanity

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, warning that India should not appear to support a regime accused of committing genocide in Gaza. This visit has sparked concerns among India's traditional allies in the region and countries in the global South.

Sharma emphasized India's historical commitment to humanity, justice, and equality, referencing Mahatma Gandhi as an inspiration. While India has condemned terrorism and violence, Sharma cautioned that Modi's actions should not be seen as an endorsement of Israel's treatment of Palestinians, labelled by the UN as crimes against humanity.

The Congress leader urged India to maintain its position on promoting an independent Palestinian state. Conversely, Modi expressed solidarity with Israel during his Knesset address, condemning terrorism and offering condolences for lives lost in the October 7 Hamas attack.