Stricter Measures Urged to Combat Maharashtra's Drug Menace

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh has called for harsh measures against drug peddlers in Maharashtra, advocating for the use of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. He criticizes the state government for the prevalence of drugs near public spaces, urging asset seizures to dismantle networks effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:41 IST
Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh has intensified calls for severe action against drug peddlers in Maharashtra, urging the enforcement of stringent provisions under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He emphasized the urgent need for asset seizures to dismantle the networks fueling the illegal trade.

Speaking at the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting, Shaikh expressed frustration over the state's lingering drug problem despite ongoing arrests. He highlighted the ease of obtaining drugs near educational institutions and other public areas, labeling the situation 'shameful' due to the state government's inadequate response.

Shaikh argued that arresting individuals alone is insufficient and advocated for comprehensive financial crackdowns to cripple drug operations. He underscored the effectiveness of property and asset seizures in curtailing drug activities, drawing comparisons with successful international efforts in cities like Dubai and Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

