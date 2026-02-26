Left Menu

Gunfire Chaos: Night of Reckoning in Delhi

Delhi witnessed a chaotic night with two shooting incidents in the Tejab Mill and Kashmiri Gate areas. Assailants on motorbikes opened fire on a residence, while another vehicle was attacked, leaving one injured. Both cases are under police investigation as authorities seek to uncover the motives.

26-02-2026
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a disturbing series of events, bike-borne assailants unleashed chaos late Wednesday night, opening fire at a residence in Delhi's Tejab Mill area, according to police reports. The attack targeted the home of a man identified as Babli, with CCTV capturing the culprits arriving on a motorcycle and firing rounds before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have launched an investigation to apprehend the shooters as further details of the brazen assault are awaited. Another shooting incident was reported on the same night at the Kashmiri Gate area, where a car faced a sudden attack, leaving one individual injured.

The incident involved members linked to Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team, further complicating the motive as police delve deeper into the case. Despite no prior threats reported, the sudden surge of violence has raised questions, as both incidents remain shrouded in mystery with ongoing investigations.

