Left Menu

Gujarat Embarks on Green, Power-Safe Pilgrimage Transformation

The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 100 crore to transform pilgrimage areas into green and power-safe zones, ensuring reliable electricity, enhancing safety, and promoting clean energy. By upgrading infrastructure and providing solar subsidies, initial focus will be on sites like Dwarka, while Rs 500 crore will modernize urban power networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:51 IST
Gujarat Embarks on Green, Power-Safe Pilgrimage Transformation
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to modernize its pilgrimage centers, the Gujarat government announced a Rs 100 crore initiative aimed at developing these sites into green and power-safe zones. This initiative seeks to ensure uninterrupted quality power supply, enhance electrical safety, and promote the use of clean energy across these culturally significant areas.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the plan includes modernizing power distribution with underground networks, systematic distribution systems, and improved facilities. A solar subsidy will be provided for installing rooftop solar systems up to 500 kW on government and local authority buildings. This initiative is designed to secure a reliable power supply for tourism, temple operations, and festivals.

The scheme focuses initially on Dwarka, Somnath, Ambaji, and Palitana for development. Further, an additional Rs 500 crore is earmarked under the "Gujarat Wire Free City Mission" to convert overhead power lines into underground cable networks in urban areas, aligning with rising electricity demands and the state's development needs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Revises Ticket Refund Norms: Relief for Passengers

DGCA Revises Ticket Refund Norms: Relief for Passengers

 India
2
Congress's Grassroots Revival: Nagaland Edition

Congress's Grassroots Revival: Nagaland Edition

 India
3
Serie A Struggles: An Uphill Battle for Italian Football

Serie A Struggles: An Uphill Battle for Italian Football

 Global
4
Transport Logistic India 2026 Takes Flight with AB de Villiers at the Helm

Transport Logistic India 2026 Takes Flight with AB de Villiers at the Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026