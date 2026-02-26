Gujarat Embarks on Green, Power-Safe Pilgrimage Transformation
The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 100 crore to transform pilgrimage areas into green and power-safe zones, ensuring reliable electricity, enhancing safety, and promoting clean energy. By upgrading infrastructure and providing solar subsidies, initial focus will be on sites like Dwarka, while Rs 500 crore will modernize urban power networks.
In a significant move to modernize its pilgrimage centers, the Gujarat government announced a Rs 100 crore initiative aimed at developing these sites into green and power-safe zones. This initiative seeks to ensure uninterrupted quality power supply, enhance electrical safety, and promote the use of clean energy across these culturally significant areas.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the plan includes modernizing power distribution with underground networks, systematic distribution systems, and improved facilities. A solar subsidy will be provided for installing rooftop solar systems up to 500 kW on government and local authority buildings. This initiative is designed to secure a reliable power supply for tourism, temple operations, and festivals.
The scheme focuses initially on Dwarka, Somnath, Ambaji, and Palitana for development. Further, an additional Rs 500 crore is earmarked under the "Gujarat Wire Free City Mission" to convert overhead power lines into underground cable networks in urban areas, aligning with rising electricity demands and the state's development needs. (ANI)
