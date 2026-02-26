Left Menu

Muted Futures: Nvidia Shines Amid AI Monetization Caution

U.S. stock index futures remained subdued despite Nvidia's impressive quarterly results. Investors showed tepid interest amid concerns about AI monetization's tangible results. Meanwhile, Salesforce's disappointing forecast impacted sentiment, contributing to tech sector fluctuations. Energy companies also faced downward pressure, influenced by geopolitical concerns and decreasing crude oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:56 IST
Muted Futures: Nvidia Shines Amid AI Monetization Caution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures showed little movement on Thursday, even as Nvidia reported stellar quarterly results. The chipmaker's earnings surpassed expectations, forecasting strong revenue for the current quarter. However, investors appeared hesitant, seeking tangible AI monetization outcomes before significantly raising AI stock values.

Slack interest was partly attributed to Salesforce, whose disappointing fiscal 2027 revenue forecast hinted at sluggish enterprise software spending, derailing market sentiment. The broader tech sector, including AI-related stocks, encountered mixed trading as market participants questioned the returns on substantial AI infrastructure investments.

Additionally, energy stocks like Exxon Mobil and Chevron dipped due to falling crude oil prices and geopolitical factors surrounding U.S.-Iran relations. As investors braced for upcoming earnings reports and economic data releases, the market outlook remained cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Magic of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi's Anecdote Reveals Sibling Dynamics

The Magic of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi's Anecdote Reveals Sibling Dynamics

 India
2
Supreme Court Stands Firm: NCERT Textbook Controversy Sparks Legal Action

Supreme Court Stands Firm: NCERT Textbook Controversy Sparks Legal Action

 India
3
PhysicsWallah Unveils Module 2.0: Revolutionizing Exam Preparation

PhysicsWallah Unveils Module 2.0: Revolutionizing Exam Preparation

 Global
4
Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Ahead of Manchester Election

Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Ahead of Manchester Election

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026