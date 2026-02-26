Muted Futures: Nvidia Shines Amid AI Monetization Caution

U.S. stock index futures showed little movement on Thursday, even as Nvidia reported stellar quarterly results. The chipmaker's earnings surpassed expectations, forecasting strong revenue for the current quarter. However, investors appeared hesitant, seeking tangible AI monetization outcomes before significantly raising AI stock values.

Slack interest was partly attributed to Salesforce, whose disappointing fiscal 2027 revenue forecast hinted at sluggish enterprise software spending, derailing market sentiment. The broader tech sector, including AI-related stocks, encountered mixed trading as market participants questioned the returns on substantial AI infrastructure investments.

Additionally, energy stocks like Exxon Mobil and Chevron dipped due to falling crude oil prices and geopolitical factors surrounding U.S.-Iran relations. As investors braced for upcoming earnings reports and economic data releases, the market outlook remained cautious.

