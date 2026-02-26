Pakistan Senate Greenlights Groundbreaking Virtual Assets Bill 2025

In a landmark move, Pakistan's Senate has passed the Virtual Assets Bill 2025, a pivotal step in the nation's digital finance regulation efforts. The new legislation aims to formally integrate virtual assets into the legal framework.

The bill was passed following the unanimous endorsement of the Senate's Standing Committee on the Cabinet Secretariat. It seeks to establish a regulatory body that will oversee virtual asset service providers, such as cryptocurrency exchanges and digital wallets, thereby bolstering investor protection and market transparency.

The core of the legislation is the formation of the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, an independent entity responsible for licensing and supervising virtual asset service providers. This move is seen as a significant stride towards aligning with international standards and improving safeguards for consumers and investors engaged in virtual asset transactions.

