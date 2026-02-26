Left Menu

Pakistan Senate Greenlights Groundbreaking Virtual Assets Bill 2025

Pakistan's Senate has approved the Virtual Assets Bill 2025, marking a significant move to regulate digital finance. The bill establishes a regulatory authority to license and supervise virtual asset providers. This aims to enhance investor protection and transparency in line with international standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a landmark move, Pakistan's Senate has passed the Virtual Assets Bill 2025, a pivotal step in the nation's digital finance regulation efforts. The new legislation aims to formally integrate virtual assets into the legal framework.

The bill was passed following the unanimous endorsement of the Senate's Standing Committee on the Cabinet Secretariat. It seeks to establish a regulatory body that will oversee virtual asset service providers, such as cryptocurrency exchanges and digital wallets, thereby bolstering investor protection and market transparency.

The core of the legislation is the formation of the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, an independent entity responsible for licensing and supervising virtual asset service providers. This move is seen as a significant stride towards aligning with international standards and improving safeguards for consumers and investors engaged in virtual asset transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

