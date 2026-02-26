Left Menu

College Student Tricked in Cryptocurrency Robbery Sting

Police arrested seven gang members, including kingpin Amit Jain, for robbing a student during a fake cryptocurrency deal. The gang lured victims through counterfeit social media pages, promising USDT at discounted rates before robbing them. The crime was solved using CCTV footage and technical evidence.

A dangerous gang, led by kingpin Amit Jain, has been apprehended in west Delhi for orchestrating a devious scheme that robbed a college student at gunpoint. The student was lured with the promise of discounted cryptocurrency before being ambushed and robbed, police officials disclosed on Thursday.

The victim, a B.Tech student, fell prey to the bogus offer after spotting an attractive deal on social media. However, upon meeting the supposed sellers, he was held at gunpoint and stripped of Rs 1.83 lakh. The culprits, armed and prepared, executed the heist efficiently before leaving the scene, investigators said.

The arrest followed meticulous police work involving the review of CCTV footage and technical data, which led them to culprits scattered across Narela, Rohini, and Sadar Bazar. Police recovered significant evidence, including a portion of the stolen money and several devices used in the crime, offering relief to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

