Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law: A Rising Tide of Controversy

Ugandan police have detained two women in Arua for alleged same-sex activities under the newly enacted anti-LGBTQ law. While released on bond, they face potential charges as investigations proceed. The law's enactment has been met with domestic approval but international condemnation, highlighting ongoing regional debates over LGBTQ rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:29 IST
In Uganda's northwestern city of Arua, police recently detained two women reported by neighbors for engaging in same-sex activities, marking one of the first instances of arrests under the country's new anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The legislation, enacted in 2023, has sparked widespread controversy. While supported by many within Uganda, it faces criticism from international human rights advocates. It introduces severe penalties, including the death penalty for what is termed 'aggravated homosexuality.'

LGBTQ leader Frank Mugisha warns that the law is encouraging a dangerous cycle of blackmail and extortion, despite some public support. The situation underscores the contentious landscape of LGBTQ rights in Uganda and across much of Africa.

