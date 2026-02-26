Left Menu

Namaz in MMC Office Sparks Controversy in Nashik

Seven individuals, including a local president, faced charges for offering namaz inside the Malegaon Municipal Corporation's electricity department office. The incident prompted strong reactions from political and Hindu organizations, leading to calls for an inquiry and protests by reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Nashik, seven individuals, including the president of a local group, face legal charges for allegedly offering namaz inside the Malegaon Municipal Corporation's electricity department office. The police have taken action after the event's video went viral, drawing significant backlash.

The incident, which occurred on February 23, involved Lukman Kamal of the Loksangharsh Committee and his associates. They reportedly visited the office to address a civic issue, staged a sit-in, and ultimately performed the prayer after an altercation with an officer.

Following a complaint by an MMC employee, charges were filed against the group under various legal provisions. Political reactions have been swift, with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanding a comprehensive inquiry, while activists expressed their protest by reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the MMC office.

