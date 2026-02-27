Ceasefire Clears Path for Nuclear Plant Repairs

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has successfully brokered a local ceasefire to allow crucial repairs at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. The ceasefire aims to restore the 330 kV backup power supply to the facility.

Repair teams are attempting to access the plant safely, aided by ongoing demining operations in the area. These efforts are vital for ensuring the safety and success of the restoration work.

The IAEA's involvement underscores the importance of international cooperation in securing essential infrastructure. The agency's swift actions are helping to avert potential energy crises and ensuring the plant's operational integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)