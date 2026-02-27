Emerging Market Trends: A Mixed Bag of Gains and Geopolitical Strains

Emerging-market stocks and currencies took a hit on Friday, closing February with gains despite a turbulent landscape dominated by interest rate decisions and artificial intelligence concerns. The benchmark EM equity index dropped by 0.5% after a seven-day winning streak, while EM currencies fell by 0.3%, ending a five-day rise.

Stock performance was mixed across regions. In central and eastern Europe, Romanian equities increased by 0.6% with the leu remaining stable. Meanwhile, South Korean equities led an upward charge, gaining nearly 50% this year, and Pakistan saw a 0.3% drop in equities amidst geopolitical strains.

Market analysts, like Adam Kurpiel from Societe Generale, attribute these fluctuations to a mix of influences, including AI trade fears and geopolitical tensions. Nonetheless, inflation readings across the emerging markets indicated ongoing economic resilience, bolstering sentiment and poised to support further gains.