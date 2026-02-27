Left Menu

Gold's Sparkle: Safe-Haven Demand Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Gold prices held steady on Friday, achieving seven consecutive months of growth due to U.S. tariff uncertainties and tensions with Iran. Despite a slight dip, gold saw a 6.5% rise in February, reflecting its safe-haven appeal amid geopolitical risks and fluctuating interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:41 IST
Gold's Sparkle: Safe-Haven Demand Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices remained largely stable on Friday, marking a consecutive seventh month of gains driven by U.S. tariff uncertainties and ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. By 0837 GMT, spot gold had slightly dipped by 0.1% to $5,181.18 per ounce, but it witnessed a notable 6.5% increase in February. This significant growth has resulted in a staggering 58% gain over the past seven months.

In April, U.S. gold futures showed a minor increase of 0.1%, reaching $5,198.10 per ounce. At the same time, the benchmark 10-year yield dipped to a three-month low, making gold—a non-interest-bearing asset—a more attractive investment. ANZ analyst Soni Kumari attributes gold's support to both the uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs and the sensitive geopolitical climate with Iran. Recent indirect talks in Geneva between the U.S. and Iran about their nuclear dispute have shown progress, with further technical-level discussions set for Vienna next week.

While negotiations have not led to a definitive resolution, leaving geopolitical risks present without escalation, gold prices remain high. Linh Tran, a Senior Market Analyst at XS.com, notes that these conditions haven't yet catalyzed a sustained bullish trend for the metal. Friday also saw the U.S. implement a temporary 10% global import tariff, set to increase to 15% for select countries. Meanwhile, silver experienced a 1.7% rise to $89.87 per ounce, with spot platinum and palladium also witnessing significant hikes.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Slams 'Fictional' FIR Against Former Zee Rajasthan Head

Supreme Court Slams 'Fictional' FIR Against Former Zee Rajasthan Head

 India
2
Tea Tensions: Police Clash Amidst Activist Arrests

Tea Tensions: Police Clash Amidst Activist Arrests

 India
3
Excise Policy Saga: Unanswered Questions Amid Kejriwal's Court Discharge

Excise Policy Saga: Unanswered Questions Amid Kejriwal's Court Discharge

 India
4
Global Currency Shifts Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Global Currency Shifts Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026