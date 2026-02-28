Convicts Threaten Judge and Complainant After Murder Sentence

In a tense courtroom scene, two men were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Pukhraj. The court erupted in conflict when Jaideep and Pintu Chauhan, the convicted duo, allegedly threatened both the presiding judge and the complainant, shortly after their sentencing.

The incident stems from a chilling May 2024 murder case in Mataura Durg village. Judge Nijendra Kumar ruled them guilty of deliberately running over Pukhraj with a car. The murder was reportedly fueled by a longstanding grudge over Anjali's dowry harassment claims against her in-laws, which was being pursued legally by her father, the victim.

Despite these threats, no new complaint has been lodged; however, law enforcement has tightened security protocols to ensure the safety of those involved. This case highlights ongoing tensions surrounding dowry disputes and the lengths to which individuals may go to settle personal grievances.

