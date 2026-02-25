Delhi Couple Arrested for Racial Abuse: A Wake-Up Call Against Discrimination

A couple in Delhi has been apprehended following allegations of racially abusing three Northeast Indian neighbors, according to authorities. Ruby Jain and her husband, Harsh Priya Singh, were arrested after an FIR was filed in Malviya Nagar Police Station.

Police reports claim Ruby Jain directed racial slurs at three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a confrontation regarding repair work in their rental property. The FIR incorporates the SC-ST Act, highlighting the serious nature of the accusations. Senior officials are currently supervising the case, now under an ACP-rank officer.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed strong condemnation of the incident via social media, advocating for unity and emphasizing the importance of dignity and safety for all citizens. The investigation included video evidence and witness testimonies suggesting racially motivated comments were made.

(With inputs from agencies.)