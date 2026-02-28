Mayor Ritu Tawde Rebuts Speculation, Emphasizes Dedication to Public Service

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday dispelled rumors about the luxury watch she was seen wearing, emphasizing her disinterest in brands and reiterating her commitment to public service. Speaking to reporters, Tawde clarified that the watch was a modest birthday gift from her children, whose brand she only recently discovered.

"I have no interest in brands, whether it's a watch or any other item. My priority is serving the people of Mumbai. This watch was a simple gift from my children for my birthday. Initially, I didn't even know its brand," Tawde explained. She revealed learning from her daughter that it was a Michael Kors watch valued at around Rs 15,000-16,000.

Tawde's comments come amidst social media buzz regarding her accessory choice. Earlier, she chaired a critical meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation addressing allegations of fake birth certificates issued to Bangladeshis. The meeting, prompted by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, was attended by relevant officials and marked Tawde's continued focus on civic responsibilities.