Israel Imposes Restrictions Amid Pre-emptive Attack on Iran

The Israeli military has declared a sweeping prohibition on educational activities, public gatherings, and workplaces. This follows a pre-emptive strike against Iran, described by Israel's defense minister as a necessary measure.

In a statement, the military emphasized that essential sectors would remain operational amidst these restrictions. These moves come as part of heightened efforts to address perceived threats from Iran.

The ban highlights the ongoing tensions in the region, with Israel taking assertive steps to counter potential risks, reflecting in these broad civil limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)