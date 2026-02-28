YouTuber Salim Wastik Attacked: Controversial Content Sparks Violence

In a shocking incident, Salim Ahmed, a 50-year-old YouTuber widely recognized for his contentious videos, was brutally stabbed in Loni by two helmeted assailants on bikes. Known as Salim Wastik, he was targeted in his Ali Garden office post-prayers.

Eyewitnesses reported the perpetrators lurking near the scene before they launched an attack, leaving Ahmed with severe injuries. It is suspected that the assault was incited by his critical content about the Muslim community. Locals responded swiftly to the attack, notifying authorities, who transported Ahmed to a hospital urgently.

Following the violent episode, the police registered an FIR based on a complaint from Ahmed's son against seven suspects. Investigation efforts are in full swing, with officers retrieving CCTV footage to track down the culprits.

