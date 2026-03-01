Left Menu

Belgium Seizes Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker: Escalating Sanctions Impact Crude Exports

Belgium, with support from French Defence, intercepted and seized an oil tanker belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, aimed at bypassing Western sanctions. These sanctions were placed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Shadow fleet vessels, known for opaque ownership, pose environmental threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgium has taken decisive action against Russia's controversial shadow fleet by seizing an oil tanker on Sunday, confirmed Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken. This development is part of Western efforts to cut into Russia's oil revenues amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The operation was conducted with backing from French Defence, as Francken announced in a post on X. The intercepted vessel is now being escorted to Zeebrugge's port for seizure, marking a significant blow to Moscow's crude export strategy.

These shadow fleet tankers, often under opaque ownership, are fraught with issues like potential environmental hazards. Concerns mount as these ageing vessels risk spills and mechanical failures. The seizure is part of a broader strategy to limit Putin's war capabilities by dismantling this clandestine maritime network.

