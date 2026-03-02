Middle Eastern Nations Unite Against Iran's Aggression
The United States, along with Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, condemned Iran's missile and drone attacks. These actions were labeled a 'dangerous escalation' that endangered civilians. The nations jointly reaffirmed their right to self-defense in the face of these threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2026 06:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 06:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Sunday, the United States issued a joint statement with Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemning Iran's recent missile and drone attacks.
The coalition described Iran's actions as a 'dangerous escalation' that posed risks to civilian lives.
The countries underscored their right to defend themselves and emphasized the urgency of addressing these threats appropriately.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- Middle East
- missile
- drone
- attack
- defense
- escalation
- Bahrain
- UAE
ALSO READ
Global Oil Market Turmoil: Strait of Hormuz Attacks Shake Energy Sector
UK Greenlights US Defense Operations Against Iranian Missile Threats
Britain, France and Germany say they are ready to work with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks, reports AP.
Tensions Escalate: US Attacks Iranian Naval Assets
Tragic Attack on Girls' School in Southern Iran