Left Menu

Middle Eastern Nations Unite Against Iran's Aggression

The United States, along with Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, condemned Iran's missile and drone attacks. These actions were labeled a 'dangerous escalation' that endangered civilians. The nations jointly reaffirmed their right to self-defense in the face of these threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2026 06:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 06:14 IST
Middle Eastern Nations Unite Against Iran's Aggression
  • Country:
  • United States

On Sunday, the United States issued a joint statement with Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemning Iran's recent missile and drone attacks.

The coalition described Iran's actions as a 'dangerous escalation' that posed risks to civilian lives.

The countries underscored their right to defend themselves and emphasized the urgency of addressing these threats appropriately.

TRENDING

1
Australia Stands Firm: No Military Involvement in Escalated Iran Conflict

Australia Stands Firm: No Military Involvement in Escalated Iran Conflict

 Global
2
Operation Epic Fury: The U.S. Unleashes Advanced Warfare on Iran

Operation Epic Fury: The U.S. Unleashes Advanced Warfare on Iran

 Global
3
Tragic Fallout: US-Iran Escalation Claims American Lives

Tragic Fallout: US-Iran Escalation Claims American Lives

 United States
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI energy monitoring system could reshape residential power management

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026