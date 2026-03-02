Left Menu

Gulf Crisis: Technical Issues Hit ADCB Amid Regional Turmoil

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank is facing technical difficulties impacting customer platforms and its mobile app due to wider power and connectivity issues in the Gulf, following Iranian strikes. The bank's outage coincides with disruptions at Amazon Web Services' data centers, prompting significant business disturbances across the region.

Updated: 02-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:27 IST
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank announced on Monday that it is experiencing technical issues affecting some customer platforms and its mobile app. This disruption occurs amidst broader power and connectivity challenges impacting regional data centers due to Iranian strikes across the Gulf.

The specific connection between the bank's outage and the issues at Amazon Web Services' data centers in Bahrain and the UAE remains unclear. ADCB, the third-largest lender in the UAE by assets, is majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government through Mubadala Investment Company.

ADCB shares did not trade on Monday after the UAE Capital Markets Authority suspended trading following Iranian missile and drone strikes on the region. These strikes represent the most widespread business disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting airport operations and financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

