Jisoo's Virtual Romance: A Global Sensation with 'Boyfriend on Demand'
K-pop star Jisoo, renowned for her role in Blackpink and acting in K-dramas, expresses gratitude towards her international, particularly Indian, fanbase. Her new project, 'Boyfriend on Demand' on Netflix, explores virtual dating, with Jisoo playing a relatable character in a romantic comedy setting.
Globally acclaimed K-pop artist and actor Jisoo, known for her performances in Blackpink and popular K-dramas, appreciates the support from her fans in India and worldwide, motivating her to work diligently. She highlights this sentiment in anticipation of her latest Netflix project.
Jisoo stars in Netflix's 'Boyfriend on Demand', a romantic comedy where she portrays Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer embarking on a virtual dating journey. The series introduces a virtual reality experience where users can engage with idealized partners, capturing Jisoo's first venture into a contemporary rom-com setting.
Co-star Seo In-guk, who plays her colleague and rival, Park Kyeong-nam, also acknowledges the fan enthusiasm and hopes to continue diversifying his acting projects. The series, directed by Kim Jung-sik, premieres on Netflix on March 6, promising viewers a blend of romance and technology.
