Left Menu

Jisoo's Virtual Romance: A Global Sensation with 'Boyfriend on Demand'

K-pop star Jisoo, renowned for her role in Blackpink and acting in K-dramas, expresses gratitude towards her international, particularly Indian, fanbase. Her new project, 'Boyfriend on Demand' on Netflix, explores virtual dating, with Jisoo playing a relatable character in a romantic comedy setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:26 IST
Jisoo's Virtual Romance: A Global Sensation with 'Boyfriend on Demand'
Jisoo
  • Country:
  • India

Globally acclaimed K-pop artist and actor Jisoo, known for her performances in Blackpink and popular K-dramas, appreciates the support from her fans in India and worldwide, motivating her to work diligently. She highlights this sentiment in anticipation of her latest Netflix project.

Jisoo stars in Netflix's 'Boyfriend on Demand', a romantic comedy where she portrays Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer embarking on a virtual dating journey. The series introduces a virtual reality experience where users can engage with idealized partners, capturing Jisoo's first venture into a contemporary rom-com setting.

Co-star Seo In-guk, who plays her colleague and rival, Park Kyeong-nam, also acknowledges the fan enthusiasm and hopes to continue diversifying his acting projects. The series, directed by Kim Jung-sik, premieres on Netflix on March 6, promising viewers a blend of romance and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions Stir Cost Concerns for Indian Industries

Middle East Tensions Stir Cost Concerns for Indian Industries

 India
2
Rising Violence in South Sudan: A High-Stakes Political Crisis

Rising Violence in South Sudan: A High-Stakes Political Crisis

 Global
3
Delhi Unveils Festival LPG Cylinder Scheme and 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana'

Delhi Unveils Festival LPG Cylinder Scheme and 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana'

 India
4
Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026