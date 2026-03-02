Left Menu

Empowering Girls: Rotary's 'Gift of Mobility' Initiative

The Rotary Club of Chennai Legends organized a 'Gift of Mobility' initiative, distributing 225 bicycles with helmets to economically disadvantaged girls in Chennai schools. The project includes road safety training and is supported by Corporate Social Responsibility funding from Meridian Global Ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:58 IST
  • India

The Rotary Club of Chennai Legends has taken a significant step towards empowering young girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds through their 'Gift of Mobility' initiative. The program, conducted in collaboration with Rotary International District 3234, saw the distribution of 225 free bicycles, complete with helmets, to schoolgirls studying in government and government-aided schools across Chennai.

The event was marked by the presence of prominent Rotary officials, including the Past Director of Rotary International Rtn. Anirudha Roychowdhury as the Chief Guest, and AKS. Rtn. Vinod Saraogi, the District Governor, as the Guest of Honour. Additionally, representatives like Rtn. Ravi Sundaresan, Rtn. Dr. Latha Rajendran, and Rtn. Dr. Kumar Rajendran, who chaired the project, also lent their support to the initiative.

Beyond merely handing out bicycles, the Rotary Club emphasized road safety by partnering with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to conduct awareness programs for the beneficiaries. The initiative was bolstered by the financial backing of Meridian Global Ventures' Corporate Social Responsibility funding and contributions from other Rotary Clubs. Speaking about the impact, Rtn. Dr. Kumar Rajendran highlighted the empowerment and independence this initiative provides to young girls, ensuring their safe and uninterrupted access to education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

