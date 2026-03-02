EU Gas Coordination Group Convenes Amid Middle East Tensions

The European Union's gas coordination group will convene on Wednesday to discuss the implications of the escalating conflict in the Middle East, according to a European Commission spokesperson speaking to Reuters on Monday.

This group, which includes representatives from the governments of EU member states, plays a crucial role in monitoring the region's gas storage and ensuring the security of supply throughout the European Union.

The group also coordinates response measures in times of crises, making this upcoming meeting particularly crucial given the current geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)