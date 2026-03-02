Bulgaria's Political Landscape Shifts as Radev Registers Party

In a significant political maneuver, Bulgaria's former President Rumen Radev has formally registered a new party to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for April 19.

This development was confirmed by Radev himself, who took to his Facebook profile on Monday to share the news with his followers and the public.

The formation of a new political entity by a former head of state highlights ongoing shifts within Bulgaria's political sphere as the nation braces for competitive electoral battles.