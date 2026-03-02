Bulgaria's Political Landscape Shifts as Radev Registers Party
Bulgaria's former President Rumen Radev has registered a new political party in anticipation of the upcoming parliamentary elections on April 19. This strategic move was announced on his Facebook page and marks a significant moment in Bulgaria's political landscape.
This development was confirmed by Radev himself, who took to his Facebook profile on Monday to share the news with his followers and the public.
The formation of a new political entity by a former head of state highlights ongoing shifts within Bulgaria's political sphere as the nation braces for competitive electoral battles.