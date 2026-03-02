Pakistan Cricket Crisis: Financial Penalties Loom After T20 Exit

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating imposing hefty financial penalties on its players after a disappointing performance that led to an early exit from the T20 World Cup. The losses, especially against rivals India and England, have evidently dissatisfied not just the PCB but also influential government figures.

Sources reveal that while a final decision is yet to be made, the penalty under consideration could be as steep as PKR 5 million per player. This reflects frustration over repeated underperformance on significant platforms, with financial penalties seen as a potential corrective measure.

The Pakistani team, failing to reach the semifinals and returning quietly from Sri Lanka, faces criticism from both the board and the nation. Despite the ongoing debate about fair punishment, the gravity of the situation underscores the need for accountability within the team.

