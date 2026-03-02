Air India Resumes Global Operations

Air India has officially resumed its scheduled operations, reinstating flights to key destinations in the USA, Canada, Europe, and the UK. The airline, which previously experienced disruptions, is now making strides to enhance its international presence.

With the relaunch of these routes, Air India aims to strengthen its global network, offering passengers increased travel options and connectivity.

This development underscores the airline's commitment to expanding its services and adapting to the evolving demands of international air travel.