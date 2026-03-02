Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket Board Contemplates Financial Penalties After T20 World Cup Exit

The Pakistan Cricket Board is considering imposing financial penalties on players following the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup. Up to PKR 5 million fines might be imposed due to poor performance, sparking national disappointment. The decision is still under discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:59 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly mulling over stringent financial penalties on its players following the national team's disappointing performance at the T20 World Cup, sources indicate. The team's early exit has triggered contemplation of fines up to PKR 5 million per player.

After failing to move past the Super Eight stage in the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, discussions are under way about the practicality and fairness of these financial measures. However, insiders suggest the penalties are highly likely as influential figures in the government express their dissatisfaction with the players.

Pakistan's underwhelming performances against rivals such as India and England have not only frustrated the cricket board but also stirred national sentiments. The players returned quietly from Sri Lanka, headlined by captain Salman Ali Agha and star batter Babar Azam, amid growing scrutiny of their contractual entitlements.

