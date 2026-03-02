Left Menu

France Bolsters Its Nuclear Arsenal Amid Rising Global Tensions

France plans to expand its nuclear arsenal as global conflicts pose rising threats, according to President Emmanuel Macron. The enhanced deterrent strategy includes increased collaboration with European allies. Despite ally involvement, nuclear strike decisions remain under French presidential control.

France is poised to expand its nuclear arsenal, responding to a heightened risk of global conflicts escalating into nuclear confrontations, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday.

In his remarks at a submarine base in Brittany, Macron highlighted the ongoing geopolitical unrest, stressing the importance of strengthening France's deterrence capabilities. He unveiled updates to France's nuclear doctrine, which include closer cooperation with European allies such as Germany.

While Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark may participate in French nuclear wargames, Macron emphasized that nuclear strike decisions will remain under French presidential authority. He also mentioned the potential for deploying strategic assets in Europe under a new 'forward deterrence' doctrine.

