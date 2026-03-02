Left Menu

Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally in Agartala Strengthens Military-Civil Ties

The Albert Ekka Brigade organized a state-level rally at Agartala Military Station, drawing over 1,500 veterans and Veer Naris. The event featured stalls offering various services and a 'Know Your Army' display to enhance military awareness, ending with cultural programs that showcased Tripura's heritage.

Albert Ekka Brigade organises state-level mega ex-servicemen rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Albert Ekka Brigade of the Red Shield Division, under the aegis of Spear Corps, orchestrated a significant state-level Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally in Agartala on Monday. The event saw robust participation from over 1,500 veterans and Veer Naris across Tripura's eight districts, reinforcing the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to its veterans' welfare.

An array of senior dignitaries, including Shri Indrasena Reddy Nallu, the Hon'ble Governor of Tripura, attended as Chief Guest alongside Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, UYSM, AVSM, SM, GOC Spear Corps. The ex-servicemen were honored for their invaluable service to the nation, alongside several facilitation stalls providing ECHS, SPARSH pension help, Aadhaar services, defense-related banking services, and medical consultations.

A 'Know Your Army' exhibition was also organized to elevate awareness of the Indian Army's ethos and career opportunities, capturing the interest of Tripura's citizens and NCC cadets. Concluding with cultural programs showcasing Tripura's rich heritage, the rally fortified the bond between the Armed Forces and the civilian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

