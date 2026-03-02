PayPay IPO Delayed Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) roadshow for SoftBank's PayPay has been postponed amid market volatility following recent geopolitical events. The delay comes as the U.S. and Israel launched a joint strike on Iran, significantly impacting global financial markets.

The attack resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has sent ripples through major global equity indexes. As a result, PayPay executives, after consulting with advisors, decided to hold off on their IPO roadshow originally set for Monday. The company assessed the burgeoning fallout from these political events before making their decision.

The market unrest has prompted a shift towards safe-haven assets, with energy prices spiking and major indexes declining. The fear surrounding these geopolitical tensions has stalled PayPay's listing ambitions once again after a previous setback during the U.S. government shutdown. Key investors were on board with fresh commitments, but current conditions have delayed action.

