Middle East Tensions Threaten Global Oil Stability

The U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran has disrupted the Middle East's oil supply, straining global energy systems. Despite the initial oil price surge, further conflict risks exacerbating bottlenecks. Insurers' caution and logistical challenges, like the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, amplify concerns over prolonged disruptions.

The Middle East's oil supply chain faces severe disruptions as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran escalates, affecting the global energy system. While oil prices initially surged by over 10%, continued conflict could worsen the impact, which has already led to bottlenecks.

The closing of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for nearly 20% of the world's oil supply, has significantly constrained exports, with hundreds of ships on standby. Attacks on regional ports and facilities have further fueled concerns, compelling major producers like Saudi Arabia and Qatar to halt operations temporarily.

Efforts to stabilize the situation, including U.S. military involvement, face challenges, particularly from cautious insurers and shipowners. The prolonged conflict risks turning a presumed temporary shock into a major hurdle for the global oil market, exacerbating shortages and driving prices up further.

