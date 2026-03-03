Left Menu

Unveiling Attukal Pongala 2026: Historic Feast of Faith and Devotion

District Collector Anu Kumari and Temple Joint Coordinator Vinod highlight extensive arrangements for an expected turnout exceeding 40 lakh women devotees at the 2026 Attukal Pongala festival. Efforts include crowd management, public communication, and substantial infrastructure improvements for the renowned 'women's Sabarimala' occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:18 IST
Unveiling Attukal Pongala 2026: Historic Feast of Faith and Devotion
Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the revered Attukal Pongala 2026 celebration, District Collector Anu Kumari exuded confidence in the meticulous preparations. As the festival draws a massive number of devotees annually, she emphasized the multifaceted strategies adopted, including road maintenance, sewage cleaning, and ensuring water supply.

With the festival approaching, focus shifted towards effective crowd management and public communication. The Collector assured, 'We're dedicated to ensuring a peaceful and smooth Pongala,' while detailing the extensive measures including police barricades and meticulous arrangements at transit points like the railway station.

The Attukal Pongala festival, a 10-day event centered around the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple known as the 'women's Sabarimala,' attracts millions of women devotees who offer sacred preparations to the Goddess. With its place in world records for the largest gathering of women worshippers, the festival commands exhaustive planning.

TRENDING

1
This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and logistics, says prime minister.

This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and...

 Global
2
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

 Global
3
Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

 India
4
Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026