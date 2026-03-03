Unveiling Attukal Pongala 2026: Historic Feast of Faith and Devotion

In anticipation of the revered Attukal Pongala 2026 celebration, District Collector Anu Kumari exuded confidence in the meticulous preparations. As the festival draws a massive number of devotees annually, she emphasized the multifaceted strategies adopted, including road maintenance, sewage cleaning, and ensuring water supply.

With the festival approaching, focus shifted towards effective crowd management and public communication. The Collector assured, 'We're dedicated to ensuring a peaceful and smooth Pongala,' while detailing the extensive measures including police barricades and meticulous arrangements at transit points like the railway station.

The Attukal Pongala festival, a 10-day event centered around the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple known as the 'women's Sabarimala,' attracts millions of women devotees who offer sacred preparations to the Goddess. With its place in world records for the largest gathering of women worshippers, the festival commands exhaustive planning.