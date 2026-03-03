Left Menu

Jharkhand Steps Up Security for Peaceful Holi Celebrations

Jharkhand enhances security for Holi with increased police deployment and patrolling. The police focus on maintaining law and order, preventing misinformation on social media, and ensuring a peaceful celebration. Officers conduct riot-control drills and strategize with local peace committees to address potential issues proactively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi/Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-03-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 12:58 IST
Jharkhand Steps Up Security for Peaceful Holi Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Holi festival, Jharkhand has introduced enhanced security measures, deploying additional police forces and increasing patrols throughout the state. The state police command has directed all districts to ramp up vigilance to maintain law and order during the celebrations.

Riot-control drills were conducted on March 1 and 2 to equip police officers to manage any potential disturbances during Holi and the Ramadan period. Ranchi officials have reviewed the city's security plans and ensured local police stations hold peace committee meetings to preemptively resolve disputes.

This year, a significant focus is on social media monitoring, with the cyber cell tracking platforms in real-time to prevent the spread of inflammatory content. Special attention is given to preventing drunken driving, with officers conducting breathalyser tests at key locations to catch violators as part of the extensive security arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

 Iran
2
Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians

Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians

 Global
3
Turbulence on the High Seas: Indian Seafarers Caught in Middle Eastern Conflict

Turbulence on the High Seas: Indian Seafarers Caught in Middle Eastern Confl...

 India
4
Dan Bailey Takes helm as Jio Platforms' New International Business President

Dan Bailey Takes helm as Jio Platforms' New International Business President

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026