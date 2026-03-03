Jharkhand Steps Up Security for Peaceful Holi Celebrations

In anticipation of the Holi festival, Jharkhand has introduced enhanced security measures, deploying additional police forces and increasing patrols throughout the state. The state police command has directed all districts to ramp up vigilance to maintain law and order during the celebrations.

Riot-control drills were conducted on March 1 and 2 to equip police officers to manage any potential disturbances during Holi and the Ramadan period. Ranchi officials have reviewed the city's security plans and ensured local police stations hold peace committee meetings to preemptively resolve disputes.

This year, a significant focus is on social media monitoring, with the cyber cell tracking platforms in real-time to prevent the spread of inflammatory content. Special attention is given to preventing drunken driving, with officers conducting breathalyser tests at key locations to catch violators as part of the extensive security arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)