Drone Strike Targets Oman's Duqm Port

Drones targeted fuel tanks at Oman's Duqm commercial port, with one hitting a fuel tank. Authorities reported that the resulting damage was contained and no casualties occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A series of drone strikes hit the fuel tanks at Oman's Duqm commercial port, with one drone successfully striking a tank, the Oman state news agency reported Tuesday, quoting a security source.

The incident led to structural damage, although officials managed to contain it promptly, ensuring the safety of all individuals on site.

No casualties were reported, providing some relief amidst concerns about the implications of the attack on the port's operations.

