Drone Strike Targets Oman's Duqm Port
Drones targeted fuel tanks at Oman's Duqm commercial port, with one hitting a fuel tank. Authorities reported that the resulting damage was contained and no casualties occurred. The state news agency cited a security source regarding the incident on Tuesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:03 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A series of drone strikes hit the fuel tanks at Oman's Duqm commercial port, with one drone successfully striking a tank, the Oman state news agency reported Tuesday, quoting a security source.
The incident led to structural damage, although officials managed to contain it promptly, ensuring the safety of all individuals on site.
No casualties were reported, providing some relief amidst concerns about the implications of the attack on the port's operations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Oman
- Duqm
- drone strike
- fuel tanks
- port
- security
- damage
- casualties
- news
- attack
ALSO READ
South Korean Vessels Navigate Hormuz: No Losses Reported
Jharkhand Steps Up Security for Peaceful Holi Celebrations
India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening up a wide range of opportunities for us: PM.
Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support
Harnessing Opportunities: India Inc's Path to Quality and Innovation