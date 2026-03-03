Kerem Shalom Crossing Reopens for Vital Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

The United Nations World Food Programme announced on Tuesday the imminent reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza, a crucial passage for humanitarian aid. The aid will start entering the enclave between Tuesday and Wednesday, alleviating urgent needs in the area.

Samer Abdel Jaber, the WFP Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe, emphasized the timeliness of this action in a briefing from Cairo. He noted the urgency of the situation and the necessity of rapid aid deployment.

The Israeli government agency, COGAT, confirmed reopening the crossing, essential for humanitarian relief and medical evacuations, following closures due to military actions involving Israeli and U.S. forces against Iran.

