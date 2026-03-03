Left Menu

Gold Prices Plummet Amid Dollar Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold prices plummeted as investors favored the U.S. dollar due to geopolitical tensions and rate-cut speculations amid inflation concerns. Spot gold prices fell significantly, influenced by a stronger dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields. Analysts remain optimistic about gold's potential amid ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:52 IST
Gold Prices Plummet Amid Dollar Surge and Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices took a significant hit on Tuesday, dropping more than 4% at one stage, as investors turned to the U.S. dollar for safety amid escalating geopolitical tensions from the U.S.-Israeli air war on Iran.

By 1156 GMT, spot gold was down 3.3% to $5,150.89 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures slipped 2.8% to $5,161.50. The dollar's rally and higher U.S. Treasury yields posed substantial challenges to gold, said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Geopolitical tensions pushed global oil and gas shipping rates higher, intensifying inflation concerns. While gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, current conditions could keep borrowing costs elevated, cooling demand for the non-yielding asset amid expectations for the Fed to maintain rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Air Travel: Delhi Airport Impact

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Air Travel: Delhi Airport Impact

 India
2
Punjab's Financial Leap: AAP's Debt Reduction Triumph

Punjab's Financial Leap: AAP's Debt Reduction Triumph

 India
3
Will Jacks Shines as England's Rising Star in ICC T20 World Cup

Will Jacks Shines as England's Rising Star in ICC T20 World Cup

 India
4
Airspace Hurdles: Navigating Through Global Sports Challenges

Airspace Hurdles: Navigating Through Global Sports Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026