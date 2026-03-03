Market Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

Wall Street is bracing for a turbulent opening as indexes are expected to drop sharply on Tuesday, spurred by the Middle East conflict's potential global economic impact. Investors are particularly concerned about inflation and global trade amid Tehran's threats and disruptions to crucial oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait, a vital chokepoint carrying about one-fifth of the world's oil consumption, has seen production halts, pushing up global shipping rates and prices of crude and natural gas. This spike has adversely affected industries sensitive to crude prices, including airlines and travel companies, with stocks like Delta and Royal Caribbean falling considerably.

The selloff extends across the technology sector, with giants like Nvidia and Microsoft seeing declines. Market indicators like the CBOE volatility index have surged, reflecting growing investor unease. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve faces challenges in managing inflation, with expectations for an interest rate cut being pushed back.

(With inputs from agencies.)