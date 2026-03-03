Left Menu

Rosatom Halts Operations Amid Rising Tensions

The Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has suspended its activities at Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant. The operations were halted amid U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting evacuation of over 600 personnel, including nearly 100 on Saturday. The situation heightens geopolitical tensions.

In a significant development, the Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, announced the suspension of its operations at the Bushehr nuclear facility in Iran.

This decision follows recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran, escalating regional tensions and leading to the evacuation of over 600 personnel from the site.

The halt was confirmed by Rosatom's head, Alexei Likhachev, who noted that nearly 100 staff members were evacuated as the situation intensified last Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.

