Rosatom Halts Operations Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant development, the Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, announced the suspension of its operations at the Bushehr nuclear facility in Iran.

This decision follows recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran, escalating regional tensions and leading to the evacuation of over 600 personnel from the site.

The halt was confirmed by Rosatom's head, Alexei Likhachev, who noted that nearly 100 staff members were evacuated as the situation intensified last Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.