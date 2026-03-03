Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Israeli Attacks on Lebanon

Israeli attacks on Lebanon over two days have resulted in the deaths of at least 40 individuals, while 246 others have been reported wounded, according to Lebanon's health ministry. An earlier reported death toll of 52 was clarified as a technical error by the ministry's spokesperson.

In a tragic escalation, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have claimed the lives of at least 40 people on Monday and Tuesday. The violence also left 246 individuals injured, a spokesperson for Lebanon's health ministry confirmed.

The health ministry initially reported a death toll of 52, which was later revised due to a technical error. This clarification highlights the chaotic and tragic nature of the ongoing conflict.

As tensions continue to flare, the international community is urged to intervene and address the alarming situation that threatens regional stability and innocent lives.

