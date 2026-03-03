Left Menu

Iran's Mixed Messages on U.S. Negotiation Prospects

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva casts doubt on potential negotiations with the United States following joint strikes by the U.S. and Israel. Ali Bahreini, Iranian mission ambassador, conveyed skepticism regarding the usefulness of talks with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:07 IST
Iran's Mixed Messages on U.S. Negotiation Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a recent development, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva expressed skepticism about the prospects of any potential negotiations with the United States. This statement comes in the wake of joint military actions by the U.S. and Israel against the country.

Ali Bahreini, the ambassador of the Iranian mission to the U.N. in Geneva, told reporters on Tuesday that Iran is currently doubtful about the usefulness of re-initiating negotiations.

The comments arrive merely three days after the U.S. and Israel executed joint strikes, further complicating diplomatic relations between the involved nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Undergoes Major Reshuffle: Key Positions Reassigned

Delhi Police Undergoes Major Reshuffle: Key Positions Reassigned

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Takes Critical Step in Snakebite Prevention

Himachal Pradesh Takes Critical Step in Snakebite Prevention

 India
3
Tragic Toll: Israeli Attacks on Lebanon

Tragic Toll: Israeli Attacks on Lebanon

 United Arab Emirates
4
Qatar's LNG Strikes: India's Energy Crisis Unfolds

Qatar's LNG Strikes: India's Energy Crisis Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026