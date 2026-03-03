Iran's Mixed Messages on U.S. Negotiation Prospects

In a recent development, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva expressed skepticism about the prospects of any potential negotiations with the United States. This statement comes in the wake of joint military actions by the U.S. and Israel against the country.

Ali Bahreini, the ambassador of the Iranian mission to the U.N. in Geneva, told reporters on Tuesday that Iran is currently doubtful about the usefulness of re-initiating negotiations.

The comments arrive merely three days after the U.S. and Israel executed joint strikes, further complicating diplomatic relations between the involved nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)