Iran's Mixed Messages on U.S. Negotiation Prospects
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva casts doubt on potential negotiations with the United States following joint strikes by the U.S. and Israel. Ali Bahreini, Iranian mission ambassador, conveyed skepticism regarding the usefulness of talks with the U.S.
In a recent development, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva expressed skepticism about the prospects of any potential negotiations with the United States. This statement comes in the wake of joint military actions by the U.S. and Israel against the country.
Ali Bahreini, the ambassador of the Iranian mission to the U.N. in Geneva, told reporters on Tuesday that Iran is currently doubtful about the usefulness of re-initiating negotiations.
The comments arrive merely three days after the U.S. and Israel executed joint strikes, further complicating diplomatic relations between the involved nations.
