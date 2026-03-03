Tensions Rise Over Damaged Druzhba Pipeline Amid EU-Russia Dispute

After a reported Russian attack, a fire has severely damaged the Ukrainian branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, critical for Russian oil supply to Hungary and Slovakia. Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed the news to Interfax Ukraine.

Shmyhal reported that temperature conditions had damaged the pipeline's internal equipment, suspending its operations since January 27. This incident has catalyzed a dispute within the European Union, with Hungary actively blocking new sanctions on Russia and an EU loan to Kyiv.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to discuss the Druzhba pipeline issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Repair assessments are pending as external damages are reportedly unseen, and the exact costs and timeline depend on further analyses.

(With inputs from agencies.)