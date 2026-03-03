Left Menu

Empowering Rural Women: Chhattisgarh's Sweet Success with Pure Jaggery

In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, women's self-help groups are transforming local industry by producing pure jaggery from wild date palm sap. This initiative, supported by government training, fosters economic growth and self-reliance among women, aiming to expand sales through online platforms and local markets.

03-03-2026
Natural jaggery from the sap of wild date palm trees (Chhind sap) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a transformative move toward women's empowerment and local industry promotion, a self-help group in Lithiras, located in the Chindagarh block of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, is pioneering the production of pure, natural jaggery. Derived from the sap of wild date palm trees or Chhind sap, this venture is a significant stride in the 'Vocal for Local' movement, scripting a new chapter for self-reliance and economic growth in the community.

Sukma District Panchayat CEO Mukund Thakur told ANI that comprehensive training has been provided, allowing 20-30 women from several self-help groups (SHGs) to become skilled in jaggery production. Demonstrating its potential, the excellent quality of the jaggery has been noted, prompting plans to replicate the initiative on a larger scale and engage more women. Thakur highlighted the region's abundance of Chhind, planning not only to refine jaggery production with scientific backing but also to market it on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Further expanding its reach, the jaggery will be exported to local markets across Sukma, Malkangiri, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Financial Literacy Community Resource Person Anita Nag credits the support of the district for the Dola Self Help Group's success, which includes learning jaggery production techniques from Dantewada trainers. The process focuses on naturalness, using only the sap without any sugar additives. Professional Resource Person Alia Bhagat emphasizes the health benefits and substantial efforts underway to scale production. The government's backing has been pivotal according to Annu Sah, head of Dola SHG, praising the employment opportunities created for rural women through this initiative.

