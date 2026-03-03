Dramatic Chase: Car Drags Police Motorcycle for 5km in City

In a dramatic incident within city limits, a police constable was injured when a car allegedly collided with his motorcycle and dragged it for nearly 5 kilometers on Tuesday. The police, who have seized the vehicle, are conducting raids to capture the absconding driver.

The alarming episode started near the Mau Roadways area and spanned from Kotwali to Dakshin Tola police stations, causing widespread panic among residents. CCTV footage of the vehicle, which hit the motorcycle before accelerating towards Mirzahadipura Chowk, has been released.

The driver, identified as Vivek Yadav, is still at large, but his car, registered under Jayaram Yadav's name, has been confiscated. Following a complaint by the injured constable Ravikant, a case was filed at Kotwali police station. Officials assure that strict measures will be taken upon the suspect's arrest.

