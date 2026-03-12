South Africa Calls for Urgent Ceasefire as Middle East Conflict Escalates

South Africa has renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire and renewed dialogue as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, warning that the conflict threatens global stability, humanitarian conditions and international economic security.

Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said the rapidly deteriorating situation in the region has created widespread uncertainty and anxiety not only in the Middle East but across the world.

“The escalation of tension in the Middle East heralds great anxiety and uncertainty in the region, the continent and the world,” Lamola said.

He warned that the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the disruption of critical supply chains are already having broader economic consequences. According to Lamola, the conflict has begun to place pressure on global food and energy systems, particularly through disruptions affecting fertiliser supplies used in the agricultural sector.

These disruptions, he explained, could trigger inflationary pressures and contribute to rising food prices and energy insecurity in various parts of the world, including developing economies that remain vulnerable to external shocks.

South Africa also reiterated its strong condemnation of actions that violate international law, cautioning that continued escalation could undermine the global rules-based order and weaken multilateral institutions tasked with maintaining international peace and security.

Lamola emphasised that the United Nations Security Council must act decisively and place humanitarian considerations above geopolitical divisions when addressing the crisis.

“The United Nations Security Council, now more than ever, is called upon to prioritise humanity over geopolitical preferences. This is an existential moment for multilateralism, which must reverberate in Sudan, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” he said.

The minister revealed that he has been in contact with counterparts in several Gulf countries, where concerns about the potential expansion of the conflict are growing.

According to Lamola, the situation remains particularly volatile because there are currently no active negotiations or diplomatic discussions taking place among the key parties involved, including the United States, Israel and Iran.

“At this stage, there is no open discussion happening among the warring parties – the United States, Israel and Iran – which makes the likelihood of further escalation very real,” he said.

South Africa has consistently maintained that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only viable path toward a lasting and sustainable resolution to the conflict. Lamola stressed that military intervention alone cannot deliver a durable peace in the region.

“As South Africa, we have said that if called upon…we remain ready and available to support any process to a peaceful resolution and a ceasefire,” he said.

“We have continued to call for opening of a dialogue amongst all the warring parties towards a peaceful resolution, because we always believe that no military solution can be found in this situation that can be sustainable. It is through dialogue that a sustainable solution can be concluded.”

Protecting South Africans Abroad

In addition to its diplomatic efforts, the government has urged South African citizens currently in the Middle East to ensure they are registered with South African diplomatic missions so authorities can monitor their safety and provide assistance if conditions deteriorate.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has encouraged citizens travelling abroad for work, education or leisure to register with the nearest South African embassy or consulate.

Lamola advised South Africans to download the DIRCO Travel Smart App, which allows travellers to register their travel details, provide next-of-kin information and easily contact diplomatic missions in cases of distress.

Government has also warned citizens to exercise caution when considering overseas employment opportunities. Authorities have reported cases of individuals being misled by fraudulent recruitment schemes that ultimately placed them in conflict-affected areas.

DIRCO’s Head of Public Diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said the department has been urging South Africans in the Middle East, particularly those in Gulf states, to register with local embassies so officials can better track who may require assistance.

“We’ve been making a call for South Africans, firstly, to register with us so that we know who is there and what type of help they need,” Monyela said.

He added that the department has been assisting citizens who wish to leave the region by coordinating travel through available commercial flights.

“In the first couple of days when the attacks were happening, the airspaces were closed in all of these countries, so it was impossible to move in or out. But in the last couple of days, airspaces have partially reopened and commercial airlines are beginning to operate again,” he explained.

Several South Africans have already taken advantage of these reopening routes to return home.

In cases where flights were not immediately available, government has helped citizens cross land borders into neighbouring countries where commercial flights could be accessed.

“We’ve been moving other people through land borders to cross into countries where flights are available, and South Africans have been coming home,” Monyela said.